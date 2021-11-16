Foundation Development Manager

Help bridge the gap in the education of Indigenous children and their families

Join a purpose driven, value aligned organisation which supports flexible work Who are we? St Andrew’s Cathedral School (SACS) is an independent, Kindergarten to Year 12 Anglican school located in two high-rise buildings in the heart of Sydney’s CBD. The school offers students a strong academic program and extensive opportunities to be involved in sport, music, drama and outdoor education. As an authentically Christian school in the Anglican tradition, Christian values are embedded in all aspects of daily life, with honesty, integrity, humility, respect and service being foundational to the richness of relationships at SACS. We seek to develop students who think critically and creatively and have hearts that love, minds that grow and lives that give. Why St Andrew's Cathedral School? In 2020 St Andrew’s Cathedral School received Voice Project's Best Workplace Award for staff satisfaction and engagement, an amazing achievement, representative of a supportive, collegiate culture where every staff member is known, valued and equipped to excel in their role. In 2020 Gawura was named as the EDVAL Australian School of the Year! It provides exemplary opportunities in restoring the dignity of local Aboriginal children and their families through its lighthouse program in Indigenous education

It ensures that the broader School community has a high level of respect for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, culture and perspective

It is the only 100% Indigenous school in Australia that offers full tuition scholarships What is the Role? Being responsible for expanding and managing the School Foundation’s fundraising program, with a key focus on building sustainable funding for the St Andrew’s Cathedral Gawura School for Indigenous students (K-6). Who will the successful applicant be? A university graduate with a minimum of five years' experience in fundraising/development, preferably with an educational institution or not-for-profit organisation

Mature, gracious and enthusiastic when engaging with high net-worth individuals and key stakeholders

Outstanding in interpersonal and negotiation skills, with a track record of successful relationship management

Possessing well-developed analytical skills, organisational and planning skills with superior attentiveness to detail

Passionate about providing educational and life opportunities to Indigenous students and their families

Exceptional in written and oral communication

An independent worker who can also work with a team of staff and/or volunteers to successfully complete projects and achieve goals Previous experience working in a School would be helpful but is not necessary. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are encouraged to apply for this position. Please see the attached Position Description for more detail. Applications close: 5:00 pm, Thursday 02 December 2021. Interviews will commence as applications are received. See here for further employment benefits at SACS: https://www.sacs.nsw.edu.au/employment/ Prior to employment at the School, this position requires the successful applicant to have: Evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19

A Working with Children Check clearance in accordance with the Child Protection (Working with Children) Act 2012 Please see www.newcheck.kids.nsw.gov.au for further information. It is an offence under the NSW Child Protection (Prohibited Employment) Act 1998 for a person convicted of a serious sex offence to apply for this position.