School Counsellor / Psychologist for Gawura School

Who are we? St Andrew's Cathedral Gawura School is a Kindergarten to Year 6 school for local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, located in Sydney’s CBD. Demonstrating the sound application of national strategies that echo throughout Australian educational systems, the approach of Gawura education is to focus on high quality literacy and numeracy. All students are encouraged to get onto pathways and follow their dreams. They learn in small classes, with culture and language woven into every part of the day. Scholarships are offered to students for their secondary education at St Andrew’s Cathedral School. St Andrew’s Cathedral School (SACS) is an independent, Kindergarten to Year 12 Anglican school located in two high-rise buildings in the heart of Sydney’s CBD. The school offers students a strong academic program and extensive opportunities to be involved in sport, music, drama and outdoor education. As an authentically Christian school in the Anglican tradition, Christian values are embedded in all aspects of daily life, with honesty, integrity, humility, respect and service being foundational to the richness of relationships at SACS. We seek to develop students who think critically and creatively and have hearts that love, minds that grow and lives that give. Why St Andrew's Cathedral School? In 2020 Gawura was named as the EDVAL Australian School of the Year! It provides exemplary opportunities in restoring the dignity of local Aboriginal children and their families through its lighthouse program in Indigenous education

It ensures that the broader School community has a high level of respect for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, culture and perspective

It is the only 100% Indigenous school in Australia that offers full tuition scholarships In 2019 St Andrew’s Cathedral School received Voice Project's Best Workplace Award for staff satisfaction and engagement, an amazing achievement, representative of a supportive, collegiate culture where every staff member is known, valued and equipped to excel in their role. What is the role? To provide counselling and personal support for Indigenous students (K - Year 6) at Gawura School, who are experiencing some form of need, personal difficulty or crisis in accordance with the School's Christian context. This is a 12 month contract commencing Term 1, 2022. Who will the successful applicant be? A dedicated and experienced School Counsellor of primary age students who is currently registered with the Psychology Board of Australia

Able to effectively respond to students through the provision of short term counselling

Able to identify the needs of students where further investigation is required by health professionals

Supportive of the students, parents and staff by enabling them to work together in the interests of the student Experience in a similar setting of supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and their families would be an advantage. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are strongly encouraged to apply for this position. Applications close: 5pm, Wednesday 15 September 2021 Interviews will commence as applications are received See here for further employment benefits at SACS: https://www.sacs.nsw.edu.au/employment/ This position requires the successful applicant to have a Working with Children Check clearance in accordance with the Child Protection (Working with Children) Act 2012, prior to employment at the School. Please see www.newcheck.kids.nsw.gov.au for further information. It is an offence under the NSW Child Protection (Prohibited Employment) Act 1998 for a person convicted of a serious sex offence to apply for this position.